Josh to box at World Cup in Brazil

Ryan Jenkins and Tagdh O’Donnell won at recent third level championships for the club

BSTOWN’S Josh Olaniyan has been selected as one of the boxers to represent Team Ireland at the World Boxing Cup which is being held in Brazil from April 20th to 27th.

Brazil is the first stage of the 2026 World Boxing Cup series and is a benchmark competition run across three tournaments.

Elite male and female boxers compete to accrue ranking points.

The team also includes six Olympians in its ranks with Daina Moorehouse, Jenny Lehane, Michaela Walsh, Jude Gallagher, Dean Clancy and Jack Marley all making appearances while 2025 World Bronze Medalist Patsy Joyce and European U23 medalist Louis Rooney are also involved.

Interim High Performance Head Coach Damian Kennedy says “Preparation across the squad has been disciplined and focused, with a strong emphasis on consistency, standards, and attention to detail in every session. This competition in Brazil offers a valuable benchmark for where we are, both individually and as a team, against high-quality international opposition.”

Jobstown has also seen plenty of success in recent weeks on a domestic level.

Charlie Connolly won a silver medal at the National Irish Championships in the 66kg weight class while Aleigha Murphy won a silver medal in the same competition in the 54kg weight division.

Luqman Dias reached the semi final of the youth section of the competition.

Amaze Olaniyan (younger sister of Josh and Adam) also received gold in her division in the National Champions after receiving a walkover victory.