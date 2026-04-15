Alex graduates to Italian GP Endurance C’ship

RATHFARNHAM native Alex Denning is set to take a significant step in his career in 2026 as he is graduating to the highly competitive Italian GT Endurance Championship for the upcoming season.

Denning will join Imperiale Racing where he will be competing behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 2.

The move marks an important progression in GT3 machinery, widely regarded as a key pathway within international endurance racing and another step closer to his Le Mans goal.

The step up followed a hugely successful 2025 season for Denning where he was crowned Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia Pro Champion and became the first ever official Lamborghini Junior Driver from Ireland.

Competing against a strong international field he demonstrated impressive consistency, racecraft and composure to win eight races, come second four times and firmly establish himself as one of the most promising young drivers emerging from Ireland.

Denning has been long identified as a major prospect in Irish motorsport, a recipient of the 2022 MotorSport Ireland Young Driver of the Year award he has continued to build momentum on the international stage.

He spoke ahead of his debut season in the Italian GT Endurance Championship

“I could not be more excited about this coming season. Competing in GT3 was always a childhood dream of mine so doing it with a manufacturer as prestigious as Lamborghini is very fitting.

‘I want to thank Imperiale for this opportunity and all my incredible network of partners as we work towards the greater goal of Le Mans 2029.”

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