Derek begins defence of C’ship

Derek Tohill from Terenure began the defence of his British Rallycross Championship with two wins

DEREK Tohill began his defence of the British Rallycross Championship last weekend with a double header opening of the season at Lydden Hill.

Tohill from Terenure dominated the competition being the fastest in each session on each of the two days while put him in pole position for the final in both rounds.

He led from the front in each encounter and picked up both victories.

The pair made up the 11th and 12th race victories of his British Championship Supercar career, a statistic which put him tied on the all time list with Trevor Hopkins and Helmut Holfeld.

After officially collecting his 2025 title the day before the first race, Tohill commented on how the weekend went as a whole.

“You always enjoy driving at Lydden, it’s an incredible place but this weekend was just a bit different.

‘After we collected the 2025 Championship trophy on Saturday evening we headed into a weekend we couldn’t have expected.”

“When it’s going so well it’s actually kind of difficult to enjoy at times because you’re thinking it;’s too good to be true.

‘You have to pinch yourself. It never usually goes like this for the whole weekend.

‘So much work goes into creating these moments and we have to make sure we enjoy them because it may never happen again.”

“To win every start, lead every race and take home a clean sweep is amazing.

‘The team has been unbelievable as usual, but especially as everything was such a push to get sorted after a difficult weekend in Mondello a month before.

‘I think a lot of the lads thought we wouldn’t make it but I think they are all delighted we did.

‘We need to enjoy this, then turn to thinking about what we do next, including the British and Irish Championships at Mondello Park next month.”

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