Great start for Daire in European Clio Cup

Daire Flock (car 22) in action during the first round of the Clio Cup Series on the Circuit Paul Armagnac, in Nogaro, France Photo Gregory Lenormand / DPPI

TALLAGHT native Daire Flock had an excellent start to his European Clio Cup Season at Nagaro, France over the weekend.

On Friday Flock took part in the traditional “Parade Pour Lancer Les Couples de Paques”, which is an Easter parade that launches the French FFSA Circuit Championship.

With attendances of up to 33,000 people on race days the weekend is a fantastic overall even with stalls and racing.

Qualifying was early and Flock managed to qualify in ninth position out of 32 cars.

The race was midway through the afternoon with clear conditions for the drivers.

Flock got a good start and made his way through the field to reach seventh place as the race settled down. As the race reached closing stages he managed to go one better and finish in sixth place overall.

This was then later improved to a fifth place overall finish and a second place finish in the Junior category.

Flock took part in another race on Easter Monday and qualfied strongly managing fifth position. For the race itself he performed well and maintained fifth for the majority, dropping to seventh as the final stage neared.

Unfortunately he was hit at this time with minor damage to the rear of his car causing handling issues which demoted him to ninth place overall and sixth in the junior category at the end of the race.

Flock spoke on the performance over the weekend.

“Westbourne Motorsport gave Flock the perfect set up for the race which showed on the track as he was able to stay in contention and fight for his best result to date.

‘I was slightly disappointed with the 2nd race but overall I’m really happy with the weekend and looking forward to Paul Ricard in 2 weeks, I’d like to thank all my sponsors Gorilla Design, ES Design, Glenhaze Distribution and Emerald Refrigeration on their continuing support.”

Daire Flock’s next race will be the weekend of April 24 at the famous F1 circuit Paul Ricard in the South of France.