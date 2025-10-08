Anne’s inters march into decider

ST ANNE’S have qualified for the Intermediate Final following an excellent win over Naomh Fionnbarra last Saturday.

The semi final was played at O’Toole Park and proved to be a tight game as was expected. It would ultimately be St Anne’s goalscoring prowess that allowed them to get over the line and make the final scoreline comfortably in their favour.

Nipper McNally’s side had taken a long route to the finals but now find themselves as very worthy participants. A long campaign has seen them go unbeaten throughout the group stage and of course in the knockout phase of the competition also.

Still it looked like it could have been anyone’s game heading into the matchup against Naomh Fionnbarra, both teams had been unbeaten though both had challenged throughout.

It would be the side from Cabra who would have the initial period of dominance throughout the game and would have been disappointed at half time to only be leading by three points with the score being 0-06 to 0-03 in their favour, particularly as they were benefitting from a strong wind.

However, the tide turned after the break as the Bohernabreena side gained the ascendancy through strong defensive displays by Sean Walsh, Craig Conroy and Sean Delappe.

Sean McCahill impressed with his performance in the midfield in the second half as St Anne’s poured forward and managed to score the important goals which brought them ahead in the tie with Luke Perry and Scott Fulham having the green flag raised.

Perry added two points for good measure with the likes of Darragh Fulham, Sean Stewart, Aaron McGrath, Jamie O’Neill and Eoin Kennedy all chipping in with crucial scores by the final whistle.

Ultimately St Annes would have enough to prevail past Naomh Fionnbarra answering any questions as to who was the better team, two goals gave them the edge in the contest that would finish 2-09 to 0-07 in their favour.

They will be playing Round Towers Lusk in the final of the Intermediate championship.

Lusk had a semi-final of their own in Naul on Saturday as they took on Ballyboughal. Lusk would cruise to a victory as they came out on the right side of a 3-13 to 2-8 scoreline booking themselves in as St Anne’s opponents in the final.