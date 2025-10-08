Faughs junior camogie tops in shield showdown

Faughs came from behind to emerge victorious in the shield final against Castleknock

FAUGHS GAA emerged victorious in their shield final last weekend as they took on Castleknock.

Faughs actually found themselves down by several points in the first half and it was certainly an uphill battle throughout the game for them to prevail after they conceded a goal also.

A goal by Cora Hogan shortly before halftime rallied their spirits as did the performance of their goalkeeper Elaine Waters who pulled off several vital saves before the interval to stop Castleknock from increasing their lead any further.

The first fifteen minutes of the second half would follow a similar pattern but eventually Faughs would find themselves on top after Emma Lucy and Sally O’Grady both scored in quick succession.

Grace Duffy added on to the tally with two late points towards the end of the game to ensure that Faughs found themselves with a fairly comfortable lead by the time the final whistle was blown.

The final score read 3-9 to 1-9 in Faughs favour.

Captained by Orlaith Martin the team did enough to overcome the adversity faced in the first half and did more than enough to emerge winners by a healthy six point margin.

The championship campaign had been a mixed bag for Faughs.

A win over Jude’s in the opening game of the competition put them in a positive place however they were unlucky in losing to Raheny in their next game by an extremely competitive 3-12 to 2-13 scoreline.

They had led for a decent portion of the game and just allowed the northside team to get themselves back in the match towards the end of the game.

This was followed by a match against Thomas Davis where they were decisively beaten with Davis themselves reaching the final of this year’s championship.

The team is integrating the youth talent well and look to build onto the future.

They are already finding performances in the championship improving since arriving up from Junior 2 two years ago. The side are confident that they can improve on this performance even further next year and are delighted to pick up a piece of silverware to end the campaign on a high note.