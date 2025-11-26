Anne’s U15s go goal crazy to secure title

ST ANNES U15s Ladies Football team won the Division 11 Championship final last weekend with a win over St Brendan’s on Saturday afternoon.

It would be Anne’s goal scoring form on the day that would earn them the crown as they emerged victors with a scoreline of 6-01 to 2-08. The match was played along the banks of the Liffey in Longmeadows.

Anne’s came into the championship this year with a point to prove after having being beaten by Plunketts in the Feile final.

Anne’s faced a tough group for the championship with two away ties on the northside. Victories over Sylvester’s in the opening game along with Fingaliians in the final group match secured Annes a home semi final tie against Ballinteer St Johns.

The semi final would prove to be an extremely tight contest with Angel May Judge nudging Annes into the final with a last minute free.

The final itself would see Annes get off to a rapid start scoring two goals in the opening ten minutes with Charlotte Holohan and Kayla Gurrie both causing the green flag to be raised.

Brendans however would recover and after some excellent teamplay they knocked over 1-02 without reply.

The two sides would continue to trade scores before the halftime whistle with Brendans being the team to lead at the interval by a single point.

Annes would again come out of the gate flying with a team goal being scored in the opening moments of the second half.

The move started from an interception from Sadhbh Byrne before Amalia Costin released the ball to team captain Imogen Kane who finished neatly into the bottom corner.

The soft ground however started to take its toll on the Annes team as St Brendans physicality was wearing them down but they were unable to break through the Annes full back line.

Kayleigh Kennedy was a resolute force at the back and frustrated the Brendans forwards whenever they attempted to reach the Annes goal.

Brendans started to kick from further out and were two points up with ten minutes to go.

It looked like the tide was beginning to turn in their favour before Annes super sub Zoe Moore came on as corner forward, plucked a ball out of the sky and hit the back of the net from ten yards.

The home side’s response to this setback was to frantically attack and they almost scored a goal had it not been for a heroic save from Naoise Tolan.

Annes caught out Brendans with a quick kick out following this and the counter attack ended with super sub Zoe Moore grabbing another a goal to leave the winner of the contest in no doubt.

Overall Annes would win the game by a five point margin with a final score of 6-01 to 2-08.

It was a great game played in great spirit, credit to the referee who was fair throughout and allowed the match to flow.