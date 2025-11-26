Ellen heads to Poland for European C’ships

Templeogue swimmer Ellen Walshe is heading to Poland to compete in the European Short Course Championships

TEMPLEOGUE swimmer Ellen Walshe heads to Lublin, Poland for the upcoming European Short Course 25m championships.

The event comes after an excellent performance at the World Cup where she picked up an impressive tally of seven medals.

After making final preparations with the Leinster Short Course Championships over the weekend, she also availed of a recent training camp in Lanzarote which will have prepared her for the upcoming tournament. Walshe is ready to jet out to Lublin this Friday.

Her coach Brian Sweeney also from Templeogue has been selected as part of the Irish coaching team and will also be travelling out to Poland for the Championships.

The tournament will see Walshe compete in a variety of different events and distances ranging from 50m to 400m.

Sweeney spoke about the training that Walshe undergoes throughout the year and how it has gradually gotten more and more intense over time.

“She’s a demon for work. Everything goes up a notch, she does more work and runs a lot more frequently. We’ve added more to it since Paris in line with what Ellen’s own enjoyment is really with it.”

“The overall load has to be managed but she’s a good runner and enjoys her running and add in additional volume in the pool and gym stuff. She’s in the pool nine times a week, in the gym three times a week and running three times a week.”

Sweeney gave his opinion on the upcoming championships and what Walshe will be aiming for heading into the tournament.

“The primary event this year will be the European Long Course Championships in the summer. This will be the end of the short course season. The best in Europe will come together and is part of the broader year that will culminate in the summer with the European Long Course Championships.”

“It’s racing, for us it’s always about progression. You can race what is around you and that’s all you can do, you can’t control the times of other people. You’re just trying to produce your best performance.

‘To date Ellen’s ability to do that continues to develop and we are just trying to keep that moving in the right direction.”