Glenmalure, Belgard, Marks Celtic and Kingswood advance

THE LFA Junior Shield saw Glenmalure Rovers, Belgard Athletic, Kingswood Castle and Marks Celtic march on in competition, reports John Mooney.

A Clayton Harte hat-trick was the highlight of Glenmalure Rovers 5-3 LFA Junior Shield clash in Skerries when they travelled to face Mourne Celtic.

In a real team effort Rovers ticked all the boxes and came from 3-2 down after 50 minutes to get the result their play deserved, after Dylan Lynch and Eoin Leonard joined Harte on the scoresheet.

A handy enough run out in the LFA Shield for Belgard Athletic, and for Karl Cummins who scored four of their nine goals against a luckless Griffeen Valley, winning out 9-1.

Belgard were 7-0 to the good at the break and could well afford to relax in the second half, as the Valley just could not get to grips with them.

Thomas Kane, Craig McEnroe, Brian Kinsella, Darragh Murphy and Ben Needham all got in on the act, while Keith Ryan netted for Griffeen.

Kingswood Castle made easy work of their trip to Meath to face Stamullen FC, when they won 7-1 in the LFA Junior Shield.

Liam Delaney, with a hat-trick, Conor Leigh, two, Lluís Casasayasa and James Leigh were all on target. Conor Garvey got the Stamullen goal.

A goal in the 91st minute by Kevin Holohan sent Marks Celtic into the fourth round of the LFA Junior Shield, at the expense of Palmerstown FC 3-2 on Saturday.

Eoin Gannon opened the scoring for the Town on 21 minutes, but Shane Samuels levelled the tie minutes later.

Jordan Greene then put the Celts in front just before the break, while Jordan O’Connor got Palmerstown back in the game just after half time.

It was looking like extra time was on the cards until Holohan popped up with the winner in added time.