Commercials U15s make no mistake at second time of asking

COMMERCIALS U15 team defeated St Peregrine’s last Sunday with a score of 6-11 to 2-4 in Abbottstown.

The match was a replay of the Division 5 Championship final after the two teams had played each other two weeks previously where the match had finished 3-9 after a late free in injury time was converted by Peregrines.

Commercials began their championship campaign on August 30th with a win over Scoil Ui Chonaill which was then followed by further victories over Peregrines and Naomh Barrog in the group stages.

This saw them top their group and qualify for a home semi final where they overcame Round Towers Lusk which would lead them to the final where they would end up facing off against Peregrines once again.

The campaign was approached with real determination and purpose from Commercials who were anxious to pick up silverware having been defeated in the final of the championship the year prior.

The final replay took place last Sunday morning with Commercials captain Saoirse O Callaghan winning the toss and opting to play with the wind in the first half.

The Rathcoole side applied all the early pressure and raced into a two point lead before Peregrines broke their momentum and netted a goal against the run of play to take the lead themselves.

Commercials showed resilience throughout their campaign and this was on display once again as they managed to regain a hold on the match.

Keeper Aoife Crone was excellent at finding her teammates with the puck outs and the team managed to build many successful attacks right from the back.

The side would be in goal scoring form as Anna Kelly would manage a hattrick of goals with Captain O’Callaghan netting another for good measure.

The likes of Molly Hughes and Ciara Cleary would continue to knock points over the bar and keep that scoreboard ticking over to ensure the team led 4-06 to 1-03 at the interval.

St Peregrines came back with a vengeance at the start of the second half but the defensive prowess of Olivia Gray and Millie Maher was able to keep them at bay.

Further up along the pitch Niamh Towey and Ava Tighe were taking on their opponents and setting up scoring chances which saw further goals from Ciara Cleary and player of the match Ella Rochford.

Not taking the foot off the gas at all, Commercials brought on fresh legs off the bench towards the end of the match and ensured there was no way back for Peregrines with the final score being 6-11 to 2-04.

Saoirse O Callaghan accepted the cup on behalf of her delighted teammates concluding a successful season for Commercials camogie having won championships at U14, U15, U16 and Adult level.

