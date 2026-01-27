Anti-social activity delaying ongoing upgrade park works

Upgrade works have been delayed at St Cuthbert’s Park due to anti-social instances

Anti-social behaviour at St Cuthbert’s Park has once again caused delays to the ongoing upgrade works.

South Dublin County Council Chief Executive Colm Ward noted that further delays were caused at the park in Kilmahuddrick, Clondalkin from continued anti-social activity.

The project was previously delayed last year due to such behaviour but had been back on track in the second half of 2025.

Instances of intimidation at the park and in its surrounding areas have been raised in recent months to local representatives.

Councillor Francis Timmons expressed his disappointment at the delays and noted the potential the park enhancement project at St Cuthbert’s has for the area.

Cllr Timmons said: “I know many of the decent local people are outraged by the behaviour of a small minority, those engaging in anti-social behaviour are delaying an upgrade to their area that will benefit their family and friends…

“…Given the chance, St Cuthberts Park could be an amazing facility for all the community.”

€1.65m was set aside for the project in a previous Three-Year Capital Programme put forward by the council in 2024.

However, damage to workers’ vehicles and other issues had led to the initial pause in the project’s delivery in the early months of 2025.

The park was noted to be an area in which almost 60 percent of people felt intimidated or afraid in prior to the works, according to a survey by Cllr Timmons from 2022.

Recent events have included fires lit in the park and tree felling, and the Clondalkin councillor has called for assailants to “cop on.”

Councillor Will Carey feels that the problems will lessen once the works are completed, with better lit walkways and a teen playspace set to be installed.

Cllr Carey also noted the importance of the increased footfall as a result of completed works as part of quelling such behaviour.

Cllr Carey said: “I think it’s something that can be overcome, you know. I think once you get the park up and running, I think we can start getting some positivity back into the park during the summer.

“I think the key to it will be the playspace, the teenage playspace, once that’s up and running.

“When you have the lights in with the walkways [also], and you have more people using the parks, you know, passive surveillance can be a great thing.

“There won’t be room for anyone to hide, it’ll be a bit more open. So hopefully that will give a sense of belonging for ordinary people to go through the park as well.”

Councillor Timmons noted that community events that will be held at St Cuthbert’s after its upgrades are finished will help to encourage people to enjoy the park’s amenities but stated that he felt the issue of anti-social behaviour will still need to be monitored.

He stated that a major investment into the Clondalkin park should not be dulled by the misdeeds of others.

Cllr Timmons concluded: There will also be a continued need for St Cuthberts Park to be monitored by SDCC and the Guards!

“Criminal and anti-social behaviour cannot be allowed disrupt what is a great community facility.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme