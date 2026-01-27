Search
Proposals for mosque in industrial estate rejected
The site planned for the mosque at Hills Industrial Estate in Lucan

Proposals for mosque in industrial estate rejected

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 27, 2026 9:41 am

A planning application to convert a former shop into a mosque in Lucan has been rejected following appeals.

The application for the mosque at Hills industrial Estate on the Lower Lucan Road was initially successful in August before two appeals were lodged.

Read More


Mixed use residential and commercial development

Lucan

PLANS for a mixed use residential and commercial development in Adamstown have been lodged with South Dublin County Council.Evara Developments Limited submitted...

Local Faces: Paul Butler

Lucan

LUCAN man Paul Butler is a local historian with a difference, writes Ken Doyle.He’s extremely passionate about Lucan, where he was born...

Feasibility study for new district heating scheme for Grange Castle

Lucan

A feasibility study for Grange Castle Business Park is included as part of a €9m investment into expanding the Tallaght District Heating...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST