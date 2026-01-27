Proposals for mosque in industrial estate rejected
A planning application to convert a former shop into a mosque in Lucan has been rejected following appeals.
The application for the mosque at Hills industrial Estate on the Lower Lucan Road was initially successful in August before two appeals were lodged.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
