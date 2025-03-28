Apartment block evacuated following fire in Citywest

Emergency services attended the fire at the apartment block in Citywest during the night.

RESIDENTS had to be evacuated from an apartment block during the night in Citywest after a fire broke out at the premises.

Emergency services including four fire engines and an ambulance rushed to the scene at around 4.30am.

Nobody was injured during the ground floor blaze which was well-developed when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters from Tallaght, Donnybrook and Dolphin’s Barn battled the fire while staff from ESB and Bord Gais also attended to cut off supply to the building.

Gardai confirmed to The Echo today: “Gardaí responded to an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at approximately 4am today, Friday, 28th of March 2025 in Citywest, Dublin 24.

“No injuries were reported.

“Investigations are ongoing”.