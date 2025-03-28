Herbert & Lansdowne Estate Agents Acquire Redmond Property Group: A New Chapter Begins

Paddy Markey (left) and Liam Redmond (right) shaking hands outside the Herbert & Lansdowne office.

Herbert & Lansdowne Estate Agents (H&L) are pleased to announce their acquisition of Redmond Property Group/ Liam Redmond Letting in late 2024 marking a significant milestone in their growth journey.

Paddy Markey, the Managing Director of Herbert and Lansdowne, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to build on the strong reputation of Redmond Property Group and continue offering exceptional service to clients in Dublin 24, Dublin 22 and surrounding areas.”

Tallaght native Liam Redmond, Managing Director of Redmond Property Group, has decided to retire after a long and successful career in the property market.

As part of his retirement plans, Liam sought a company that shared his values of putting clients first and delivering personalized service.

“After years of building trust with our clients, I wanted to ensure that their needs would continue to be met with the same level of care,” Liam explained.

“I’m confident that Herbert & Lansdowne is the right choice to carry on that tradition.”

The two companies found synergy in their approach to the property market, making this acquisition a seamless fit.

Both Herbert and Lansdowne and Redmond Property Group share a commitment to client satisfaction, professional integrity, and personalized service.

This alignment of values made the transition a natural one.

In addition, Aoife Redmond, a key figure at Redmond Property group, has joined Herbert and Lansdowne to help ensure continuity and maintain the quality of service that clients are accustomed to.

Aoife will work closely with Alan McMurray, Head of Lettings, and Niall O’Hagan, Head of Sales, at Herbert and Lansdowne.

Together, Aoife, Alan, Niall and the team will focus on ensuring that all clients will continue to receive the same high standard of care throughout the transition period and beyond.

“We are excited to welcome Aoife to our team, as she brings invaluable experience and a deep understanding of her clients’ needs,” Paddy Markey said.

“This acquisition is not just about expanding our business but about strengthening our team with the right people and continuing to provide excellent service.”

The acquisition is a strategic move for Herbert and Lansdowne as they continue to expand their team and grow their portfolio, and with a Tallaght office as well as their Merrion Row base it marks another step in their journey to becoming a market leader in the Dublin property market.

The attached images show key moments from the announcement, including a handshake between Paddy Markey and Liam Redmond outside the Herbert & Lansdowne office, symbolizing the strong partnership moving forward.