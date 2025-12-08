Appeal against decision to refuse permission for childcare facility

An appeal has been lodged against the council’s decision to refuse permission for a childcare facility at a Ballycullen shopping centre.

Whelan Homes Ltd had applied for planning permission to convert an upstairs office space at Oldcourt Shopping Centre on Parklands Road, Ballycullen, into a childcare facility.

However, South Dublin County Council refused permission, due to the lack of any on-site outdoor play space proposed in the application.

Per plans submitted in the application, Whelan Homes stated that while there was no outdoor space available to the unit, there is a large public park “directly opposite the Oldcourt Shopping Centre… it is considered that this open space may be utilised by the facility for recreation for the children”.

In the report from the planning authority on their decision, “concern is noted with regard to the lack of on-site outdoor play space provision as currently proposed”.

“The Planning Authority would note that there is no known precedent for a permitted childcare facility devoid of any on-site outdoor play space within the county,” the report read.

“It is also considered that the subject development, if permitted, could set an undesirable precedent for similar non-compliant proposals, which would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

“It is therefore recommended that permission be refused,” the planning authority stated, adding that insufficient information had been provided “regarding the ages of the children the childcare facility would cater for and staff numbers to allow for a full assessment of compliance”.

In response to SDCC’s refusal, published on October 15, Whelan Homes lodged an appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála on November 10.

“Having read the assessment and decision of the application it appears to us that the crux of the issue is the lack of a dedicated outdoor play facility and no genuine regard was given to the existence of a vacant unit and its proximity to the park across the road – literally a minutes’ walk away from the door of the facility,” their appeal noted.

“It is our opinion that the proposed development is wholly appropriate given the locational context of the unit within a long-established neighbourhood centre close to existing extensive residential developments and schools.”