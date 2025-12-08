‘Inundated’ with complaints over new F-Spine Bus Connects
1Public representatives across Tallaght and Dublin South have been “inundated” by complaints about the new F-Spine Bus Connects routes since they launched in October.
Dublin South West TD Ciaran Ahern (Lab) said while he is a “big supporter” of the Bus Connects scheme, he has been contacted by numerous constituents over ghost buses and cancelations on the new F1, F2 and F3 routes, which replaced the 49 and the 54A on October 19 this year.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
New department to manage flood risk and water qualityNews
A new department is being set up in the council to manage flood risk and water quality across south Dublin.The Natural Water...
Tree preservation order has been requested to protect hedgegrowNews
“They are a powerful part of our history and area.”A tree preservation order has been requested to protect a hedgerow in Rathcoole,...
Rent increases ignore struggles of tenantsNews
A PROPOSAL to increase rents for tenants in South Dublin County Council ignores the fact that many are struggling to make ends...
Council in bid for Coldcut landsNews
The deadline for bids to be submitted for the Coldcut lands was Thursday, November 27 at noon and the winning bid for...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.