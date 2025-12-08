‘Inundated’ with complaints over new F-Spine Bus Connects

1Public representatives across Tallaght and Dublin South have been “inundated” by complaints about the new F-Spine Bus Connects routes since they launched in October.

Dublin South West TD Ciaran Ahern (Lab) said while he is a “big supporter” of the Bus Connects scheme, he has been contacted by numerous constituents over ghost buses and cancelations on the new F1, F2 and F3 routes, which replaced the 49 and the 54A on October 19 this year.