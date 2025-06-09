Search
Appeal is lodged against plans for residential scheme
An artist impression of the plans adjacent to Drury Mills and Drury Park on Saggart

Appeal is lodged against plans for residential scheme

William O ConnorJune 9, 2025 10:19 am

AN APPEAL has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala in relation for plans for houses and apartments at a site in Saggart.

Developer Anthony Neville Homes Limited applied for permission for development on lands located adjacent to Drury Mills and Drury Park, Swiftbrook.

