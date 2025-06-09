Search
School’s basketball facilities may soon share access with the local communities
Adamstown Community College basketball courts may get public access

School’s basketball facilities may soon share access with the local communities

Ellen GoughJune 9, 2025 9:58 am

Works are underway to allow public access to basketball courts in an Adamstown school out-of-school hours.

An initiative, led by Active South Dublin and the Active Cities Officer in collaboration with Adamstown Community College, is working to allow “shared community use” of the school’s basketball facilities out of hours by local residents.

Read More


This weeks front pages – June 05, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...

Kelland Homes lodge proposals for 233 dwellings in Clonburris

Property

PROPERTY developer Kelland Homes has lodged an application for 233 dwellings at a site in Clonburris in Dublin 22.The plans lodged include...

Spiritan Congregation appointed to parishes

Lucan

A TEAM from the Spiritan Congregation will be appointed to care for the Tallaght parishes of Springfield, Brookfield and Jobstown in early...

More information needed in change of use plans for shop

Lucan

ADDITIONAL information has been requested for the change of use of a furniture shop and window shop/showroom to a multi-functional space to...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST