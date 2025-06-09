Search
Concerns vape shops deliberately targeting teens
A vape shop on the Main Street in Clondalkin village

Ellen GoughJune 9, 2025 9:26 am

There are concerns that vape shops in town and village centres that advertise sweets and energy drinks alongside vapes are deliberately “targeting” teenagers.

Parents have raised concerns over three shops in particular in Clondalkin village that sell vapes and candy side-by-side that appear to be marketing deliberately towards young people.

