Applications open for 133 affordable homes in Innovation Square

Applications are now open for affordable housing in Ireland’s first ever local authority funded standalone cost rental development in Tallaght.

The project from South Dublin County Council, named Innovation Square and comprising 133 new homes, is in a new urban district of Tallaght known as Innovation Quarter.

It represents the largest single-tenure cost rental project by a local authority in Ireland to date, creating a pioneering template for delivery, funding and operation of this increasingly popular housing tenure.

The innovative design for modern living provides studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in two podium blocks of up to eight stories along with interconnecting three-bedroom homes, and features a managed community facility, a beautifully landscaped shared courtyard and ample bicycle parking.

The cost rental units available in the development include: three studio apartments for €950 p/m; 64 one-bed apartments for €1,275 p/m; 63 two-bed apartments for €1,455 p/m and three three-bed houses for €1,546 p/m.

To be eligible for the scheme applicants must not own property or be in receipt of any social housing supports (including Rent Supplement or HAP) and have a net household income less than €66,000 per annum.

Utilising an SDCC-owned brownfield site within the Innovation Quarter at Belgard Square North, a multi-disciplinary team led by Coady Architects oversaw construction by J.J. Rhatigan under a design and build contract.

The development is an integral part of an area masterplan that saw delivery of a new link road, significant public realm enhancements creating increased permeability and a transformational necklace of public open spaces and SDCC’s new innovation centre, WorkIQ.

These adjacent projects were supported by the Urban Regeneration Development Fund (URDF) creating a gateway to regeneration of a wider area that has the potential to deliver up to 11,000 new homes and create up to 15,000 jobs under the Tallaght Local Area Plan.

The application portal for the Innovation Square is live HERE since Monday, November 3, and will close at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

