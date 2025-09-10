Apprentices from Tallaght Centre to compete on World Skills stage

Derek from Fantasy Lights with Maksym and Avril Fitzgerald, Instructor of Phase 2 Electrical Course Tallaght Training Centre and Paul Byrne, Fantasy Lights

A NUMBER of apprentices attached to Tallaght Training Centre will compete in world and national events over the coming months.

Sherri Brennan, Tallaght Training Centre, said: “World Skills Ireland is a competition that will take place in the RDS, September 17-19. Our apprentice Maksym Vlasiuk is one of only five electrical installation apprentices to qualify to take part in this competition,

“The winner of this will go on to represent Ireland in the World Skills in Beijing. Maksym is employed by Fantasy Lights which you may know from Walkinstown. He is currently serving his Phase 2 apprenticeship here in Tallaght.”

Brennan, who looks after the Craft Apprenticeship Programme in the centre and is a former President of South Dublin Chamber, says two more of their apprentices will represent Tallaght Training Centre in National Apprentice Of The Year 2025 later in the years.

“Kian Murphy who works for Brooklyn Engineering, has been nominated. He completed his Phase 2 electrical apprenticeship in Tallaght Training Centre earlier this year.

“We also have Rory Deegan who is currently completing his Phase 2 Wood Manufacturing & Finishing apprenticeship in Tallaght Training Centre.

‘Along with being nominated for National Apprentice Of The Year 2025, he has also been asked to speak on the Heroes Stage at the World Skills Event in the RDS.”

One of the centre’s instructors, Jim Smith, will line out as an adjudicator in the Cabinet Making Competition at World Skills.

“Tallaght Training Centre continues year after year to churn out high numbers of Phase 2 Craft apprentices from all over Ireland plus many other disciplines and are making a really positive impact in the area of qualified Apprentices plus QQI accredited training,” said Ms Brennan.