Double-height warehouse and office goes on the market with guide price of €525k
Echo StaffSeptember 10, 2025 11:42 am

AN industrial unit in Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole has gone on the market with a guide price of €525,000.

The industrial investment comprises of a double-height warehouse and office accommodation together with structural mezzanine level.

The total current rent reserved €45,000 per annum with an annual CPI linked rent reviews capped at 4 per cent with a collar of -1 per cent.

The facility is let to MMS Transport & Logistics Ltd and has a lease expiry date in July 2035.

