Sheridan withdraws from EY Entrepreneur of the Year
Echo StaffSeptember 10, 2025 12:50 pm

PRESIDENTIAL hopeful Gareth Sheridan confirmed his withdrawal from the EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme to focus on his bid for the Áras.

Sheridan, an entrepreneur, co-founded Nutriband in 2012 and is a past pupil at Terenure College.

Sheridan had already stepped aside from his chief executive role of the company for three months while he sought the presidential nomination.

Earlier this year Sheridan was among a delegation of 140 of Ireland’s top entrepreneurs who travelled to Japan for the annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year CEO Retreat.

The EY programme is due to end in November.

Mr Sheridan and Nutriband were nominated in the established category.

“It was an honour to go so far in this prestigious event, but obviously I can’t go any further, as I focus now on the local authority council meetings regarding the presidential nominations, as per article 12.2.2 of the Constitution,” said Sheridan.

He must get the backing from four local councils, or 20 members of the Oireachtas to get on the ballot for the upcoming election. The first of a series of 31 meetings is scheduled for September 8.

Sheridan said he has secured the support of two councils.

Nutriband’s lead product is Aversa technology, which the company describe as an abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal patch to provide clinicians and patients with an extended-release chronic pain relief.

Nutriband was founded in Dublin before relocating to Orlando, Florida.

