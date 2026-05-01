Archie is ‘happy and excited to be heading home to family’
Archie Ennis and his family returned home to Tallaght on Friday after months spent living in America so that he could receive treatment for his Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
Nine-year-old Archie and his family travelled back across the Atlantic Ocean after they spent the last four months in Atlanta, Georgia in the USA so that he could avail of the gene therapy treatment .
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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