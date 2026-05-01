Abbie and Ben surge forward as Local Champions to give young people a voice
Abbie Bell from Neilstown and Ben Coyne from Clondalkin have been selected to take part in the National Youth Council of Ireland’s (NYCI) 2026 Local Champions programme.
The NYCI is a national initiative that supports young people to advocate for youth work and represent the voices of young people in their communities.
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AUTHOREcho Staff
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