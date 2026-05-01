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Abbie and Ben surge forward as Local Champions to give young people a voice
Abbie Bell (Left) and Ben Coyne

Abbie and Ben surge forward as Local Champions to give young people a voice

Echo StaffMay 1, 2026 1:03 pm

Abbie Bell from Neilstown and Ben Coyne from Clondalkin have been selected to take part in the National Youth Council of Ireland’s (NYCI) 2026 Local Champions programme.

The NYCI is a national initiative that supports young people to advocate for youth work and represent the voices of young people in their communities.

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