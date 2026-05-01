Tallaght’s Sean Aigboboh breaks Irish record

Sean Aigboboh has broken the Irish 200m record managing a time of 20.27 racing at the Cameron Burrell Invitational in Houston.

The previous record has stood for nearly 20 years with Paul Hession managing a time of 20.30 back in 2007.

A member of Tallaght Athletic Club, Aigboboh has only started racing the 200m this season in his first year as a student at the University of Houston after previously focusing on the 100m during his schoolboy days.

The time is the sixth fastest in the University’s history and qualifies him for the 200m at the European Championships which are held in Birmingham this August.

Aigboboh also recently improved his time in the 100m managing a time of 10.27 at the Penn Relays and will also be competing in that event at August’s championships.

Rhasidat Adeleke also had her first individual outdoor race of the season at the Texas Invitational in Austin.

She ran a time of 22.86 in the 200m which is short of her own Irish record of 22.34 that she set in 2023.

Adeleke will be in action this weekend racing the 100m in Texas before lining up in a World Class 400m line up at the Shanghai Diamond League on May 16th.