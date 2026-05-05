‘We cannot allow homelessness when there are tools available to prevent it’

Red Network councillor Madeleine Johansson has expressed deep anger and concern following confirmation that 35 individuals and households presented to homeless services in January and February 2026 after receiving Notices of Termination from their landlords.

At the April meeting of South Dublin County Council Councillor Johansson submitted a question seeking clarity on the scale of homelessness arising from tenancy terminations.

The Council’s reply confirmed that, by the end of February, 35 new presentations had been recorded from households who had received valid Notices of Termination.

Councillor Johansson stated: “These figures are deeply alarming. Behind every one of these 35 cases is a person or family facing the trauma and instability of losing their home.

“This is not just a statistic, it is a clear sign of a system that is failing renters.”

She further criticised the council’s current approach to tenant in situ acquisitions, noting that management has described the measure as a “last resort” in the Capital Programme update: “Treating tenant in situ purchases as a last resort is completely out of step with the scale of the housing crisis.

“If we are serious about preventing homelessness, then keeping people in their homes must be the priority, not an option only considered at the final stage.”

Councillor Johansson called for a significant expansion of tenant-in-situ acquisitions to prevent evictions, stronger protections for renters facing Notices of Termination and increased resources for homelessness prevention services.

She concluded: “We cannot continue to allow people to fall into homelessness when there are tools available to prevent it.

The council must act decisively and compassionately to keep people in their homes.”