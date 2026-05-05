Care facility plans refused at Cookstown Industrial Estate

WATCH:

PROPERTY developer Bartra has been refused permission for the construction of a Transitional Care Facility in Cookstown Industrial Estate.

Located at First Avenue in Cookstown, the plans included the demolition of all existing one- to three-storey industrial/commercial structures on the site to be replaced with a one- to four-storey care facility.

The local authority refused permission on the grounds that the ‘proposed development is located in an industrial area where the adjoining land uses are low density industrial/ commercial in nature and where the existing environment for pedestrian and cyclist is substandard.

“The proposed development would therefore be physically isolated from compatible uses and from high-quality pedestrian and cyclist links towards the town centre and the key public transport nodes, and would constitute a poor standard of amenity for prospective occupants, visitors and staff’.

The facility would have provided therapy and treatment space and a pharmacy and general practitioners space at ground-floor level and 171 bedspaces at first- to third-floor levels.

The plans include the provision of a coffee dock area, hairdresser, comms rooms, toilets, staff changing facilities, kitchen area, laundry rooms, lobbies and reception areas, admin areas, storage spaces, staff canteen, LV switch room, mains /sprinkler tank room/ boiler room, multi-purpose rooms, dining rooms, meeting and office rooms, sluice rooms, nurses’ stations, ancillary refuse storage area, ancillary generator, ancillary ESB substation and switch room associated with the operation of the facility throughout.

There was also provision of stair/lifts, photovoltaic panels, mechanical plant and green/blue roofs associated with the operation of the facility throughout.

Partial provision of the pocket park identified in the Tallaght LAP and the provision for the relocation and upgrade of the existing vehicular and pedestrian access point along First Avenue for servicing and staff parking and relocation and upgrade of the existing vehicular and pedestrian site access point along Cookstown Road.

Provision of signage on the southern, eastern and northern facades of the proposed building and associated totem signage.

Also included is a bicycle storage facility of 60 spaces and 55 staff and visitor car-parking spaces and three set-down/ loading bays.