Clondalkin pool problems linked to technical failures

Recent problems at Clondalkin Leisure Centre have been linked to the failure of the pool boom’s transducers – a long-term solution will be sought.

The pool boom at Clondalkin Leisure Centre has had continuous problems over the last number of years and the boom’s transducers have been removed and sent out for examination by the manufacturer.

A pool boom is a moveable structure used to divide large commercial swimming pools into smaller sections, and the local leisure centre has had issues with the booms connected to the 25m lane.

The transducer is a “critical components that support positioning/operation” and a quotation will be sought to repair the failed parts and retain parts to “reduce downtime in the event of future failures.”

An independent technical assessment from Newman Acquatic has advised that a specialist dive team is required to obtain underwater footage and assess sub-surface and under-floor interfaces that are not otherwise accessible at the leisure centre.

Maintenance of the systems is managed through a specialist service contract at Clondalkin Leisure Centre and Tallaght Leisure Centre, awarded to Euro Pools Service Ltd.

This contract allows for planned maintenance designed to prevent issues – one pre-arranged visit per year – as well as specialist technical advice and reactive interventions when faults arise.

The systems are “bespoke” to the company and, as a result, specialist servicing capability is limited, and the available providers identified to date are based outside Ireland – in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

The council stated: “At present, there is no confirmed local provider in Ireland able to deliver a full equivalent service for this proprietary system.

“Management at SCD Leisure is due to meet with the current specialist supplier in May to seek a detailed proposal for the next three years.

“This will enable informed consideration of the best long-term approach.

“The centre’s focus remains on safe, evidence-based diagnosis and specialist intervention, rather than short-term or reactive solutions that could compromise system integrity or public safety.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.