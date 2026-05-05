School ‘not safe’ with collapse of ceiling and water getting in

A local school in Old Bawn that has been waiting for more than a decade for a promised ‘new build’ is dealing with “parts of the ceiling collapsing”, according to a local TD.

Scoil Maelruain in Old Bawn was lined up for a new build back in 2014, but any plans for this have yet to materialise while the current set-up falls into disrepair.

Back then, an architect appointed by the Department of Education noted that new buildings were needed and that the existing ones could not be patched up.

Dublin South-West TD Seán Crowe visited the grounds of Scoil Maelruain last week and told The Echo about the condition it is in.

Deputy Crowe said: “Part of the ceiling is collapsing . . . some of the ceiling tiles are coming down. Thankfully up to now there’s been no one injured.

“There’s powder, there’s mould – it’s not suitable.”

The national school is split into a junior section of the school and another part dedicated to the senior group.

The new build would allow the school to operate in a location that’s suitable for staff and students, and also allow staff to educate and develop to the highest standard they can for the children they work with every day, without added stress from working in dilapidated locations.

In response to a question raised by Dublin South-West TD Paul Murphy last week, The Department of Education and Youth’s Hubert Loftus stated that the Department will meet with schools seeking a new build this month.

Deputy Murphy noted that a form was sent by the school to the Department last July as part of the process, but there has yet to be a formal response

The Dublin South-West TD added that water is often finding its way into Scoil Maelruain and a recent storm is an example of this.

He said: “Recently, during the storms, water was coming through where an interactive panel was with all its electrics and everything.

“Things there are not safe. There is water regularly getting in.”

Deputy Crowe felt that a new build would allow the local school to cater for more students in the catchment area, and create dedicated units for children with additional needs.

But, he does not understand why the process is taking so long and noted that the school deserves transparency.

“I don’t understand why the delay and actually directly engaging with the schools involved.

“It just doesn’t make sense. Someone can’t give them a straight answer.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.