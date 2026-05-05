Smart Cards recognised at marketing event in TUD

TALLAGHT entrepreneur Laura Maher, founder of Smart Cards, saw her venture recognised at a marketing event in TUD Tallaght.

Ms Maher began her journey five years ago when inspired by digital cards in the UK, influenced to start her business seeing the inconvenience of paper cards at events.

With a background in management and letting agencies, Maher found her niche in sales and developed a product people were “talking about non-stop in the UK.”

“I decided to bring this idea home by producing the cards in house in Work IQ,” said Maher, who believes the initiative could shape the future of digital business cards in Ireland.

“In Ireland my mission is on bringing this information to the public and possible clients.

‘This process was more difficult than set out to be.

‘Trying to sell the product came with complications. I explained to clients what the main process was, so that they understood what a smartcard was.

“I want comfort confidence and curiosity using smart cards.

‘This process became easier to understand for companies and made the products not only grow but exceed limits beyond expectations.”

Laura has set out on a new mission, to introduce a new physical smart card for hospitality purposes in Ireland.

She plans to do this through affiliate marketing.

The purpose of this is to make it easier for tourists access the likes of restaurant and other hospitality purposes.

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