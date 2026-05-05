Boden’s John B Keane production is huge success

Boden Theatre Group’s recent production of John B Keane’s Sive, which ran for four nights last month was a “huge success”, according to director Ger Reynolds.

Ballyboden St Enda’s club hall was packed out for the run. Set against the harsh poverty and difficult times of 1950s Ireland, ‘Sive’ caused considerable controversy on its debut in 1959.

Since then, it has become an established part of Ireland’s theatrical Canon.

The audience were very appreciative of the brilliant Cast’s depiction of the many Characters.

The cast included Declan O’Brien (Thomasheen Rua), Sinead Conway (Mena Glavin), Mary Cleary (Nana Glavin), Niamh Hogan (Sive), Morgan Ryan (Liam Scuab), Cormac O’Farrell (Mike Glavin), Phil Duffy (Sean Dota), Pamela Campion (Pats Bocock), and Catherine Slater (Catherlawn).

Ger was assisted by an “amazing” crew, led by John J. O’Sullivan and Noel Larkin. A huge amount of work went into the production by cast and crew, which made for four “very entertaining” nights.

The well-constructed set was well utilised by the cast to bring the play to life.

The casting was completed and scripts were distributed before the break for Christmas. Rehearsals started in January, and the cast worked very hard, giving their time and effort to bring the production to the stage.

The audiences enjoyed and appreciated this production of ‘Sive’.

As Ger explains, “The Boden Theatre Group have been performing in Ballyboden St Enda’s GAA Club for over 20 years and hope to continue for many more.”