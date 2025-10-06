Search
Area projected to pass one million inhabitants – TUH
Prof Anne Marie Brady Barbara Keogh Dunne Orlagh Claffey and Kate Killeen White

James Roulston MooneyOctober 6, 2025 11:01 am

THE TUH catchment area has been projected to pass one million inhabitants by 2030 in the latest strategic plan from the local hospital.

Tallaght University Hospital noted that the area has passed 800,000 as of last year, an increase of 150,000 from 2018, and expects that upward trajectory to continue until the seven-figure number is reached.

