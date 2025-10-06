Sports changing rooms to be delivered in parks

New sports changing room pavilions are set to be delivered in two major parks in south Dublin.

Contracts were signed by South Dublin County Council with ABM Construction Ltd. in August for the design and construction of sports pavilions which will see quality new changing facilities provided for sports participants at Corkagh Park and Griffeen Park.

These pavilions will be modular buildings which will comprise up to eight dressing rooms and storage space.

ABM will deliver them under a design and build contract which includes modular manufacture, site enabling works, building installation and finishes along with utility connections and landscaping works over a total period of approximately twelve to fourteen weeks.

This marks the beginning of the roll-out of a wider pavilions programme funded by SDCC supported by some sports capital grants for ten new facilities in locations approved by councillors under the Part 8 planning process.

The pavilion programme was agreed by the council “as part of its commitment to the health and well-being of its citizens”.

A framework agreement is now in place to accelerate contractor procurement for additional pavilions at Arthur Griffith Park/ Griffeen, Collinstown Park, Dodder Valley, Kilnamanagh, Tymon Park, Sean Walsh Park, Kiltipper Park and Willsbrook Park.

“These pavilions are being located beside intensively used 3G and grass pitches in key parks and open spaces and facilities will also be available to other park users for park runs, school sports days and other such events, supporting health and wellbeing and maximizing local opportunities for participation in our wonderful parks and open spaces,” SDCC chief executive Colin Ward said.

In reply to a query from Cllr Caroline Brady (FG) at the full council meeting on September 8, director of climate action Teresa Walsh said the council anticipates the pavilions at Corkagh and Griffeen Parks “will now be delivered in early Q1 of 2026 (to be confirmed)”.

“However, this programme will be subject to discussion and agreement with the successful contractor,” she said.

“Post contract signing, the initial two projects at Griffeen and Corkagh are officially instructed.

“Once complete the timelines for the remaining projects can be confirmed. Specific delivery dates are not available at present but will be established in due course.

“South Dublin will seek to ensure the earliest possible dates for the manufacture and delivery of the pavilions on site,” she added.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme