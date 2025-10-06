Bus service from Tallaght to Liffey Valley

New 24-hour services running to Tallaght and Liffey Valley will be introduced in October.

The National Transport Authority confirmed that the new F-Spine routes will go live on Sunday, October 19, after details of the routes were leaked online.

This will be Phase 7 of the BusConnects redesign of Dublin’s bus networks.

Screenshots of the details for this latest phase were shared on social media by Dublin Commuters, a community advocacy for sustainable mobility in Greater Dublin, after they were briefly published on the Transport for Ireland website.

“We can confirm that Phase 7 of BusConnects, which includes the F-Spine and associated routes, will go live on Sunday, October 19, 2025,” an NTA spokesperson said.

“More detailed information will be made available in the coming weeks.”

Three 24-hour bus routes will roll out as part of the new phase, including the F1 and F2, serving Tallaght and Templeogue through the city centre and on to Finglas/Charlestown, and replacing the 40 and 140.

The 80, running from the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre through the city to Dartry, will also be 24-hour.

The F-Spine launch also includes several new or revised routes, including the F3, 23, 24, 73, 82 and L89, across the city centre and connecting the north and south sides of the city.

A progress report on BusConnects from the NTA earlier this year said that the new routes have gained more passengers numbers and improved more on punctuality than non-updated parts of the Dublin Bus network, since their phased introduction began in June 2021.