Public invited to nominate volunteers for national award

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Volunteer Ireland Awards.

The public is invited to nominate volunteers in their community across 11 categories, with one volunteer being named Christine Buckley Volunteer of the Year at the ceremony in December.

The Volunteer Ireland Awards take place annually and celebrate the immense contribution volunteers make to communities across Ireland.

Nominations can be made at HERE.

South Dublin Volunteer Centre Manager Tricia Nolan said, “Every day volunteers across the country are providing critical services and bringing immense joy to the people around us.

‘By recognising their impact at a national level, these Awards showcase the incredible spirit of volunteers and inspire future volunteers.

‘The Volunteer Ireland Awards are a way to share our gratitude to the volunteers making our communities safe, fun and inclusive places for all.”

Aside from the 12 awards handed out on the night, every single volunteer that is nominated will receive a special thank you card from Volunteer Ireland.

The awards are made possible thanks to the support of the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, and award partners Healthy Ireland.

Minister of State for Rural and Community Development, Charities and Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer T.D. said “I am delighted that, through my Department’s Scheme to Support and Strengthen Volunteering, I am able to support the Volunteer Ireland Awards.

‘Community responses to local, regional and national challenges over the last number of years, from the Covid-19 pandemic to storms Darragh and Éowyn, have shown just how essential and resilient our volunteers are.

‘On a daily basis, we can all see the selfless contributions of time and energy that volunteers make to causes and projects.

“We should acknowledge those contributions, and we should celebrate those that give so much. If you know of a volunteer that you believe deserves recognition, then please nominate them for an award.”

Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, added, “Every day, volunteers all over Ireland make immense contributions, helping to make their local communities happier, healthier places in which to live, in line with the ethos of Healthy Ireland.

“I’m encouraging everyone to reflect on the impact volunteers have on your life and community, and to nominate someone for a Volunteer Ireland Award. This is a wonderful opportunity to say thank you to those who perform such wonderful service and to show our appreciation.”

This year’s Volunteer Ireland Awards will take place in Dublin on December 6.