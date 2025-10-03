Search
Army of volunteers for Cayden
Cayden, his parents and the army of volunteers in Tallaght for DIY SOS The Big Build DIY SOS-

Army of volunteers for Cayden

Ellen GoughOctober 3, 2025 12:02 pm

RTÉ’s heart-warming series that helps people facing difficult circumstances with major home renovations returns to screens this Sunday, featuring a young boy from Tallaght in episode one.

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, presented by Baz Ashmawy, is the show that rebuilds people’s lives by rebuilding their homes.

Read More


Work on social housing units at Stephen’s Place commence

Tallaght

Work has begun on a new social housing development on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght, which when completed will be named in memory...

‘We just don’t agree’ with this new 3G pitch

Tallaght

Proposed plans for a 3G pitch in Greenhills Park are facing stiff opposition from local residents.The council have published a Part 8...

Landmark case sees man jailed for online videos

Tallaght

A self-described citizen journalist and YouTuber has become the first person to be jailed in a landmark case for online posts which...

Tommy and Grace’s strength and spirit is major inspiration

Tallaght

An apprentice electrician from Old Bawn is running his first ever marathon to raise vital funds for two siblings suffering from an...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST