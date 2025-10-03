Army of volunteers for Cayden

Cayden, his parents and the army of volunteers in Tallaght for DIY SOS The Big Build DIY SOS-

RTÉ’s heart-warming series that helps people facing difficult circumstances with major home renovations returns to screens this Sunday, featuring a young boy from Tallaght in episode one.

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, presented by Baz Ashmawy, is the show that rebuilds people’s lives by rebuilding their homes.