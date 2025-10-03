Archie’s family are ‘beyond proud’ and are waiting on test results from America

Archie Ennis had tests in America this week after being offered the chance to be part of clinical trials

Tallaght kid Archie Ennis is awaiting test results in the United States after being offered the chance to be part of clinical trials.

Eight-year-old Archie is living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and has been unable to avail of care in Ireland.

DMD is a progressive condition that causes muscles to get weaker over time and predominantly affects young boys.

Archie has travelled to America for the chance at treatment that could improve his quality of life.

His mother, Una Ennis announced on Instagram that he had given his blood without any hiccups: “He done it and guess what he didn’t even cry. We are beyond proud of how brave you are Archie.”

Test results will take two to three weeks to be known, Archie’s mother stated after the tests were completed.

In the meantime, content creator Chris Connolly, known for running the length of Ireland, has taken on the challenge of running the length of the United Kingdom to raise money for the Tallaght youngster.

Una took to social media to thank Chris for undertaking such a challenge in aid of her son.

“Chris kindly reached out and offered to help Archie and our family. We have had so much support these last couple of months, but this man has put [himself] through an awful lot and has made a lot of sacrifices for Archie.

“We are beyond [grateful] for your support, we hope you know how much of a special person you are for taking on this challenge.”

Chris is hoping to raise a quarter of a million for Archie by completing his feat of running the length of Ireland’s neighbouring nation.

In July, fundraising for Archie passed €1 million and his story has even been heard in the Dáil.

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South-West Seán Crowe said: “Children with DMD do not have the luxury of time while agreements are signed on individual cases or conditions.

“We must make better progress towards an all-island healthcare model so that experience, facilities, and treatment are made far more readily available for children like Archie.”