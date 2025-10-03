Search
Tommy and Grace’s strength and spirit is major inspiration
Ellen Gough
October 3, 2025

An apprentice electrician from Old Bawn is running his first ever marathon to raise vital funds for two siblings suffering from an extremely rare condition.

Lee Shortt (24) will run the Dublin City Marathon this October to raise funds for Tommy and Grace Dickson, two siblings from his neighbourhood who have a rare mitochondrial disease with only four known cases in Ireland.

