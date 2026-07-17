Around the table, men are talking and people are listening

“THE concept around it is it’s four men around the table and four men from different walks of life having conversations about men’s topics.” explains Tallaght-based Chris Evans regarding his new podcast.

This is a monthly spin-off from the ‘What If You Didn’t?’ podcast called ‘The Round Table Men’s Chat’.

The podcast initially started as a monthly episode but is now planned to be fortnightly due to positive reactions to the first episode, which released June 16.

The first episode was recorded on June 12 and lasted over an hour and a half, leading to the decision to split it into two parts.

Chris highlights the importance of raising awareness for men’s mental health during Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

He is pleased with the “fantastic” reactions from listeners, sharing that men have reached out within hours of the first episode’s release to praise its content.

Challenges faced during the production of the podcast have included its setup, including different rounds to facilitate conversations.

Chris has also pointed out that he and his co-host Terry Farrell have had to face up to the challenge of doing justice to the topic of men’s mental health.

Instead of the initially planned monthly episodes, Chris outlines that the team’s new plan is to release two parts of an episode every week.

The podcast aims to raise awareness for men’s mental health and will feature different themes and guests to keep the content fresh.

Chris mentions that they will be inviting two new guests every fortnight to add diverse perspectives.

As of writing, the next episode will feature a mentor who works with Tusla on men’s mental health and another guest with a “different dynamic” to add to the show.

Each episode will follow a similar formula but will have unique guests to keep the content engaging.

Chris would like to thank Terry for his contributions and ideas, as well as the listeners, guests, and future guests for their support.

Episodes of ‘The Round Table Men’s Chat’ are available on Spotify and YouTube under ‘What If You Didn’t Podcast?’.

TAGS Life