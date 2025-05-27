Arrests made in relation to fatal shooting incident

Gardai arrested two men and two women in relation to a fatal shooting incident in Drimnagh last year.

All four have been released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The shooting incident occurred on Knocknarea Road on Monday, May 6, 2024.

A statement released by gardai today said: “Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Monday 6th May 2024, on Knocknarea Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12.

“Gardaí arrested two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, and two women, both aged in their 20s, in relation to this investigation in recent weeks.

“All four have been released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions”.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.