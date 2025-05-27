Cash injection of €18.9 million from Weston Airport owners

THE operating company of Weston Airport continues to invest in the site following a recent cash injection of nearly €19m.

In 2024, Weston Aviation Academy Ltd secured planning permission from South Dublin County Council for upgrades including a search and rescue hangar, airside infrastructure and all associated site development works.

The plans, lodged in 2023 led to number of objections by local residents concerned about the “unbearable” noise from search and rescue (SAR) helicopters at the airport.

Appeals were lodged with An Bord Pleanála who upheld the council’s decision.

One of the appeals expressed concerns about helicopters operating 24 hours a day and viewed the proposed development as a “trojan horse” which will “lead to further significant intensification of use of helicopters for private use.”

Stripe co-founder John Collison and a group of investors purchased a majority stake in the business in 2021.

Latest accounts filed by Weston Aviation Academy Ltd, show the new owners ploughed €18.9m into the business last year.

It brings the company’s share premium account from €11m to €30m.

The Weston company recorded post-tax losses of €3.575m in the 12 months to the end of June last which includes €1.72m in non-cash depreciation costs.

The value of land and airfields, the terminal building complex and other assets increased by €4.9m.

Staff employed by the company increased from 28 to 30 last year while directors’ pay rose from €150,000 to €181,200.