Evie Hone Stained Glass Panel: Piece of glass belongs to St Maelruain’s Church

TOMAS Maher has brought a stained glass panel by the artist Evie Hone into Rua Red for advice on restoration and presentation.

The piece belongs to St Maelruain’s Church.

Given its significance, Maolíosa Boyle, Executive Director of Rua Red, reached out to Dr Brendan Rooney, Head Curator at the National Gallery, for advice on conservation.

As the gallery has just opened a major Evie Hone exhibition, his insights were invaluable.

He confirmed that the panel is a particularly special work and that very few pieces like it still exist.

Tomas has a deep knowledge of Hone’s work, and it is their hope that this interview could help raise awareness and potentially attract sponsorship to support the panel’s restoration and return to St Maelruains.

Maoliosa is currently exploring funding opportunities with the Heritage and Culture team at South Dublin County Council, as some support will be needed to proceed.

She has also been in touch with Joseph Brinn, who authored a book on Evie Hone, and he has kindly agreed to deliver a talk at Rua Red.

This week, The Echo sat down with Tomas to discuss the panel, Evie Hone, and his own work with local history in Tallaght.

Can you tell us a bit about what inspired your interest in Evie Hone?

Absolutely. My interest in Evie Hone was sparked in the most unexpected way.

I found out she was buried in St Maelruain’s Church, right here in Tallaght.

That discovery alone opened up an incredible journey into her life and art.

What caught my attention even more was her headstone—it’s a beautiful sculpture by Oisín Kelly, who was a close friend of hers.

The design is based on a small cross Evie used to wear around her neck, one from the penal times. Benny Myers, who was friends with Kelly, shared that story with me while we were in his studio.

It was one of those moments that stay with you.

And it turns out, four well-known artists are buried in close proximity there.

It’s a powerful, quiet corner of history.

How long have you been working in the history sector?

I’ve been living in Killinarden for 42 years now.

Over that time, my interest in local history has only deepened.

A friend from Glenasmole introduced me to many people around the area, and that really helped me connect with the community.

For years, I ran heritage walks—though not so much nowadays.

But I still do a few village tours most summers on behalf of the library service, where I worked for many years before retiring a decade ago.

What work is involved?

Besides guiding tours and storytelling, I’ve done a bit of writing here and there—one piece for Dublin’s Historical Record stands out.

But mostly, I focus on sharing the stories of Tallaght: its old churches, ancient graveyards, and the people who lived here.

St Maelruan’s Church is an especially important place.

Founded in 770, it’s a site layered with centuries of history—once even the home of a Dominican priory.

That connection to the past is something I love to highlight on walks and talks.

What would be your favourite part of this?

One of my favourite memories is guiding groups—adults and children alike—through the graveyard and seeing their reactions to the stained glass panel in the church’s west window.

It was donated around ten years ago by the late Patrick Pye, a fantastic ecclesiastical artist and painter who passed away a few years back.

He had come into possession of one of Evie Hone’s glass panels and gave it to St Maelruan’s.

Canon William Deverell arranged for it to be displayed prominently.

The image—probably of Mary—has a truly beautiful face.

The panel is currently away for conservation, but its impact has been lasting.

Who would you like to thank for helping with this process?

There are many people to be grateful to on this journey.

My neighbour once loaned me a book about Malachi Horan, which opened up even more of Tallaght’s past to me.

Friends who introduced me to local circles.

Maolíosa was incredibly helpful in connecting me with the National Gallery, where there’s currently a remarkable exhibition featuring the art of Evie Hone and her close friend Mainie Jellett.

It’s one of the best-curated shows I’ve ever seen.

It runs until August and truly underscores their influence on 20th-century Irish art.

I would also like to thank Canon William Deverell, rector of St Maelruain’s, for his assistance.

What is next for you?

At the moment, I’m simply enjoying the continued discovery.

The exhibition at the National Gallery is a must-see, and I hope more people from Tallaght will make the trip to see how significant Evie Hone’s contributions were—not just to Irish art, but to our cultural identity as a whole.

As for me, I’ll keep guiding when I can, and I’ll always be happy to share stories with those curious about the rich heritage all around us.