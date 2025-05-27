Search
Regulatory compliance one of top challenges facing businesses
Elenanor Dempsey, Director of Strategy, Innovation & Transformation, Auxilion

Regulatory compliance one of top challenges facing businesses

Maurice GarveyMay 27, 2025 12:06 pm

OVER 70 per cent of senior managers in financial services see regulatory compliance as one of the top challenges facing their business this year.

The survey from IT services provider Auxilion, based in Citywest, and partner HPE, also found that a quarter are not confident their organisation would comply with CSRD requirements, while a similar proportion don’t believe current regulations around AI in the financial industry are sufficient.

In terms of wider Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) considerations, 66 per cent believe ESG has a positive impact on the financial performance of financial institutions.

The leading factors driving financial services firms to adopt ESG are investor or board demand, reputation and branding, risk mitigation, customer priorities, and employee satisfaction.

That might explain why 69 per cent of financial services managers have received training relating to ESG and sustainability.

However, over two thirds believe current or upcoming regulatory changes are impacting their investment plans for IT service management while a quarter do not feel the market currently provides for their organisation’s managed services needs.

Eleanor Dempsey, Director of Strategy, Innovation & Transformation, Auxilion, commented: “There are no loopholes or shortcuts when it comes to addressing governance and compliance. Companies – especially those in highly regulated sectors including financial services – must step up their strategies and investments in this area. As well as training people, that means deploying technologies that support ESG efforts.

“Failing to meet such regulatory requirements or embracing ESG not only leaves organisations at risk of financial and reputational repercussions, but it could also have a negative impact on investor and customer relationships. In turn, the performance, growth and future of their business could be in jeopardy.”

Read More


Eric named one of the top tech influencers

Business

Eric Mosley, Founder and CEO of Workhuman, the world’s leading employee recognition platform has been named one of the 2025 Top 100...

Entertainment service venture for children plans for expansion

Business

FACE painting at events led one young entrepreneur to start her own venture, which has added on aspects of fun activities including...

Extra State funding sees room for new Family Resource Centre

Business

POTENTIAL exists for a new Family Resource Centre (FRC) to be introduced in the county following the announcement of additional funding by...

Naked Bakes set to compete in final of National Enterprise Awards

Business

A food manufacturing company from Tallaght are set to compete with the country’s best small businesses as one of the Finalists for...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST