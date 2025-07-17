Artists vibrant colours palettes and unique style

Five artists from Dublin have been selected to exhibit their work at the prestigious Connecting Artists 2025 Exhibition, hosted at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) this July.

Lucan-based Pamela Kavanagh and Martin Carolan, originally from Clondalkin and Churchtown respectively, are among just nine artists chosen from across Ireland to participate in this year’s national programme.

The exhibition, running from until Saturday, July 19, celebrates the creativity of artists who are neurodivergent or have intellectual disabilities, offering them professional mentorship, skill-building, and national exposure.

Pamela, mentored by Emma Hopkins (living in Celbridge but also originally from Clondalkin), is a self-taught artist whose work celebrates animals and nature, especially horses.

Known for her vibrant colour palette and unique silhouette style, Pamela has exhibited in Celbridge and Clondalkin Libraries and painted street art for the Dublin Canvas project.

Her work has also featured in international exhibitions, including the 2014 Special Olympics Art Exhibition in Belgium.

Pamela will also facilitate a live art demonstration accompanied by her programme mentor at RCSI on Friday, July 18 from 11.30am to 12.25pm.

This session offers the public a chance to experience her creative process in action as part of the showcase.

Martin creates freestyle, imaginative paintings inspired by nature and the sea. His work is rich in colour and personal storytelling.

He paints from instinct, often without a plan, and enjoys hearing what others interpret from his art.

For him, painting is both personal and social, and a way to express himself and connect with others.

The Connecting Artists programme was developed by Connections Arts Centre, an award-winning, not-for-profit social enterprise that supports people with intellectual disabilities and the neurodivergent community through inclusive arts and training initiatives.

This structured 10-week programme helps emerging artists develop their creative skills, build confidence, and gain national recognition through professional exhibitions like this one at RCSI.

The Connecting Artists 2025 Exhibition officially launched today Wednesday, July 16 at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and is free and open to the public (advance booking required).

Visitors will be able to explore artwork, attend talks and live demonstrations, and meet the artists.

Original pieces and art cards will also be available for purchase.

For more information about the programme and exhibition, visit Connectionsartscentre.