Garda Síochána Community Services Fun Day

Essential community services will be celebrated with a fun day this Saturday, July 19, between The Square Shopping Centre and Tallaght Garda Station.

The Community Services Fun Day organised by An Garda Síochána is a free event raising awareness on essential services such as the gardaí, the Dublin Fire Brigade, National Ambulance Services and many more.

The event will encourage a positive interaction between people who work with and represent these services and the local community who benefit from them.

It will take place at the Level 1 Car Park of The Square, while Tallaght Garda Station will be open for the day allowing public tours.

The Garda Band will perform and a local seven-year-old child who suffers from a disability will be graduated as a garda for the ‘Little Blue Hero’ initiative.

Vehicles from the Gardaí, National Ambulance Service, South Dublin Libraries, Dublin Fire Brigade, Dublin Bus and Go Ahead will also be displayed, and entertainment for kids will include a bouncy castle, face painting, a DJ and a games zone.

The event will start at 11am with a quiet hour for those with sensory needs and will be then open between

12 noon and 3pm for the wider public.

A sensory playroom will be available in the unit beside Costa Coffee in The Square for the whole duration of the event.