Search
Garda Síochána Community Services Fun Day
Tallaght Garda Station will have public tours

Garda Síochána Community Services Fun Day

Alessia MicalizziJuly 17, 2025 11:20 am

Essential community services will be celebrated with a fun day this Saturday, July 19, between The Square Shopping Centre and Tallaght Garda Station.

The Community Services Fun Day organised by An Garda Síochána is a free event raising awareness on essential services such as the gardaí, the Dublin Fire Brigade, National Ambulance Services and many more.

The event will encourage a positive interaction between people who work with and represent these services and the local community who benefit from them.

It will take place at the Level 1 Car Park of The Square, while Tallaght Garda Station will be open for the day allowing public tours.

The Garda Band will perform and a local seven-year-old child who suffers from a disability will be graduated as a garda for the ‘Little Blue Hero’ initiative.

Vehicles from the Gardaí, National Ambulance Service, South Dublin Libraries, Dublin Fire Brigade, Dublin Bus and Go Ahead will also be displayed, and entertainment for kids will include a bouncy castle, face painting, a DJ and a games zone.

The event will start at 11am with a quiet hour for those with sensory needs and will be then open between

12 noon and 3pm for the wider public.

A sensory playroom will be available in the unit beside Costa Coffee in The Square for the whole duration of the event.

Read More


Cutting edge of artisan food

Tallaght

Anna Haugh has always been proudly Tallaght, even from a young age. Back home as the guest of honour to launch new...

Delight for champion dancer Ellie

Tallaght

“We are all so proud of her achievement,” beams Julie Egan, mam of 14-year-old Ballycullen native Ellie Egan, who is a student...

€19,000 is raised from golf classic in memory of George

Tallaght

A golf classic fundraiser organised in memory of a man with Down Syndrome has raised up to €19,000 for special needs organisations...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST