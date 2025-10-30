As Catherine Connolly prepares to move to the Áras the after-effects of a divisive election continue to be felt

As Catherine Connolly prepares for her move to the Áras to serve her seven years as Ireland’s president, the after-effects of probably one of the most divisive elections in the State’s recent history continue to be felt.

While the actual electoral turnout was 45.8% (just shy of 2% higher than the 2018 presidential elections), Ms Connolly took home a whopping 914,143 votes, or 63.36%, winning by one of the highest margins in the history of all presidential elections.