The count centre in Dublin South West

As Catherine Connolly prepares to move to the Áras the after-effects of a divisive election continue to be felt

Ellen GoughOctober 30, 2025 9:39 am

As Catherine Connolly prepares for her move to the Áras to serve her seven years as Ireland’s president, the after-effects of probably one of the most divisive elections in the State’s recent history continue to be felt.

While the actual electoral turnout was 45.8% (just shy of 2% higher than the 2018 presidential elections), Ms Connolly took home a whopping 914,143 votes, or 63.36%, winning by one of the highest margins in the history of all presidential elections.

