Pumpkins push the possibilities in passion for prizes
The third annual St Peter Apostle Junior National School Pumpkin competition on Wednesday was a huge success across all classes.
Students and their parents worked together to make some incredible creations, based on local landmarks, comic book superheroes and more.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
