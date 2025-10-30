Students and families show off their talent

St Raphael’s National School held a Pumpkin Patch Party on Wednesday to celebrate their latest addition.

Students and families were invited to carve and design pumpkins to help launch the school’s new Heptagon Green House.

Greenhouses are a common sight in schools in the modern era, and Principal Caroline Larkin noted that the school was “blown away” by the success of the launch event.

The Principal continued: “The effort, talent and creativity in our school community is just incredible. We are incredibly proud.

“We had over 300 entries, so luckily the selection process was very democratic and anonymous as it would have been an impossible task.

Children, parents and staff were all able to vote on the day to decide the winner of the competition.

The winning pumpkin designed was inspired by Derpy the Tiger from the hit Netflix film ‘KPop: Demon Hunters.’

The new greenhouse that ushered in the event will offer an opportunity to grow their own produce as well as provide chances for outdoor learning.

St. Raphael’s plan to host many more events at the new location on school grounds over the years and the principal exclaimed her excitement at the possibilities that lay ahead.

“Our first event in our heptagon house was very successful and enjoyed by the whole school community and we are looking forward to many more in conjunction with various committees within the school from our student council, our garden committee, our creative committee, green schools and our active committee.

“The heptagon house is providing us with many opportunities to enhance our outdoor learning, and we look forward to sharing it with our whole school community into the future.”