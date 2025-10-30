Spooks, zombies and Monster Mash for Halloween festivities

South Dublin has an incredibly busy Halloween schedule to celebrate the festival with lots of free events set to take place across the region this weekend.

Áras Chrónáin in Clondalkin will host a Halloween Céilí on Thursday, October 30 at 8pm with song and dance set to fill the evening.

Tallaght will host ‘Tallaween’ at Parthalán Place on Friday, October 31 from 11am to 4pm. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

The event will include two movies screened, zombies and fire performers, while food trucks and glitter stations will be available on site.

A sensory-friendly option is available until 2pm.

Toddler time at the County Library in Tallaght will also take place on the Friday from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Lucan’s Nightmare Realm scream park is running until Sunday November 2, with tickets still on sale for the last few days.

In Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard on Friday, October 31, the D10 Halloween Festival will entertain attendees across various locations throughout the day.

A zombie run in Le Fanu Park will take registrations from 11am and start at midday, while a Halloween disco is part of the ‘Get Your Spook On’ event at Cherry Orchard Equine Centre.

Markievicz Park will have some games and performances as part of Ballyfermot Youth Service’s ‘Halloween Spooktacular’.

The ‘Halloween Hullabaloo Party’ will begin at 12 noon at the Ballyfermot Family Rescource Centre, with a party in Cherry Orchard also set to start at 2pm in the Orchard Community Centre that day.

The Community Civic Centre in Ballyfermot will host a ticketed sensory event run by the NeuroVibe Tribe from 11am to 2pm while all these other activities are ongoing.

A ‘Monster Mash’ at Familibase will have inflatables, arts & games tents, performances, music, face painting and much more from 2pm to 5pm.

A fireworks display in Cherry Orchard Park will conclude the day’s proceedings at 7pm.

The Crumlin Halloween Festival will also be held on Halloween at Eamonn Ceannt Park – festivalgoers can ride a ghost train and dance to live music from 12pm to 4pm.

A walking tour of Tallaght Village hosted by Tomás Maher will begin at 11am on Saturday, November 1 – tea and coffee will follow at Aon Sceal Café.

‘Spookdalkin’ will take place in Clondalkin at Brú Chrónáin on Sunday, November 2 at 11am to 4pm with a Day of the Dead themed movie set to be screened, skeletons in the crowd and a mariachi band performing.

Costumes are encouraged for many of these events and prizes are available for the ‘most spooktacular’ at ‘Tallaween’ and ‘Spookdalkin’.